Consumers Energy works around the clock to restore power

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — After high winds Wednesday took out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the state, Consumers Energy crews have been working nonstop to restore service to everyone.

The utility company has set up one of its two Mobile Command Centers in Rockford to help repair teams and management communicate. The other has been set up in Flint.

“Basically it’s like a large conference room on wheels,” Consumers Energy Emergency Management and Public Safety spokesman Ken Selander explained the Mobile Command Center.

Inside are computers with access to the internet, phones and a large printer to provide hard copies of outage details to crews. Essentially, it serves as a central point in Kent County, making it easier for management to directly communicate and survey the repair process.

“If we need to get on computers to look at some things, if we have to look at our actual electrical system, we can pull up our designs,” Consumers spokesman Roger Morgenstern said.

A semi-truck trailer adjacent to the Mobile Command Center is fully stocked with hardware to serve 10,000 customers. Repair crews can gather whatever they need and then zip out to the next job.

Hundreds of crews are working 16-hours shifts, and they’ve been busy nonstop since Tuesday.

“It’s a real grind. I mean, it’s very difficult working often and challenging conditions,” Morgenstern said.

Consumers blamed high winds and recent unseasonable weather for tree damage that brought down some 7,000 power lines, knocking out power to about 300,000 customers statewide.

“What we saw yesterday were winds in excess of 60 miles an hour. And in this type of environment where you have a lot of rain that we had recently and the warm weather, so you have soft soil. 60 mile an hour winds hit those trees and basically uproot a lot of those trees,” Consumers Energy Vice President for Electric Operations Guy Packard said.

Thursday, Gov. Rick Snyder said DTE Energy and Consumers were calling the outage the largest in the state’s history. At one point Wednesday, one third of Michigan residents were without power.

In Kent County, where roughly 40,000 customers were affected, Rockford and Sparta were the hardest-hit areas.

Most people in West Michigan are expected to have service restored by late Saturday or early Sunday.

