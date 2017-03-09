Criminal justice bills headed to Gov. Snyder’s desk

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have finalized legislation that supporters say would shift the state’s focus from punishing criminals to rehabilitating them.

The 20-bill package approved Thursday in the Senate moves to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature.

Measures would require better tracking and evaluation of recidivism data, expedite medical commutation hearings and limit how long probation violators could be incarcerated for technical violations.

Judges could shorten probation terms for good behavior.

The lead sponsor, Republican Sen. John Proos (PROHZH) of St. Joseph, says it’s critical to use data-driven approaches to reintegrate offenders because 90 percent of Michigan’s 42,000 prisoners will eventually return to their communities.

The fate of a final bill that would give grants to employers that hire ex-convicts is uncertain after it failed to passage in the House Wednesday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

