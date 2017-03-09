Digital Account Executive

Woodtv.com is seeking a sales professional to sell its digital advertising solutions to businesses in West Michigan and beyond. Candidate should have sales prospecting, presentation and closing experience. Knowledge of small business entrepreneurialism, marketing principles and how they affect business growth is key. Past experience selling online display/verticals, video, SEO or SEM advertising campaigns is preferred.

If you are goal oriented, results driven and want to be part of a growing digital team in an exciting and rapidly growing industry click here for job description and application apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

