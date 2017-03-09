Drone 8 captures bird’s-eye view of wind damage





CLARKSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after high winds swept through West Michigan, 24 Hour News 8 got a sky-high look at just how extensive the damage is.

Video captured by Drone 8 shows the gutted top floor of a more than century-old building in downtown Clarksville.

The high winds ripped off the roof, damaged walls and shattered a window on the building, located in the 100 block of Main Street.

The Clarksville fire chief told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday morning that workers were waiting on utility crews to cut off power and gas to the facility so they could demolish the rest of the building.

Photos: Downtown Clarksville wind damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017)

The structure was built in the late 1800s and housed several community businesses over time, including the public library until two weeks ago.

Its ground floor was being renovated into the Red Tomato restaurant, which was expected to open in about 30 days.

