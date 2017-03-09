EGR, Grand Rapids accepting tree debris after damaging winds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The cleanup and restoration efforts are underway after damaging winds led to the largest power outage in Michigan’s history, according to Consumers Energy and DTE Energy.

Gov. Rick Snyder said Thursday that one-third of the utility companies’ customers lost power as the strong winds swept through Michigan the day prior.

Consumers Energy has said it could take until Sunday to full restore power to all of its affected customers.

FLOODED BY CALLS

Utility crews have been working around the clock since the winds picked up and the calls started coming in.

They aren’t the only ones who have been busy. In Grand Rapids, firefighters responded to nearly double the normal amount of calls – 141 in total between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday morning. City traffic officials also handled 114 emergency calls – nearly nine times more than a typical day, according to city spokesman Steve Guitar.

The call lines were also lit up at Kalamazoo County central dispatch. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers handled numerous calls about downed trees and wires in more than 145 locations.

Fire departments throughout the county were also busy responding to fires triggered by downed lines that were fanned by strong winds. Dozens of calls were logged, including one for a tree that impaled an occupied car in a Pavilion Township driveway.

YARD CLEANUP HELP

Cities are starting to set up drop-off sites for residents with downed tree limbs.

Grand Rapids residents can drop off tree branches at 2001 Butterworth SW from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 11, 18, 25 and the week of March 27. Grand Rapids will also offer curbside pickup of yard waste beginning March 27.

East Grand Rapids will pick up tree branches and limbs from March 13 to 17, following the established yard debris pickup schedule. Limbs should be cut into four-foot lengths and piled next to the curb for pickup. Small branches should be tossed into paper yard waste bags or a reusable container no larger than 32 gallons.

East Grand Rapids will resume its regularly scheduled yard debris pickup the week of April 3.

Photos: March wind damage across West Michigan View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A semi-truck rests on its side on M-37 in Caledonia Township. (BD Arney via Facebook) A semi tipped over by high winds rests on US-131 in Schoolcraft. (Rebecca Orwig via ReportIt) Waves slam against the lighthouse at Silver Beach in St. Joseph as high winds whip West Michigan on March 8, 2017. Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Debris from a wind damaged building spills onto Main Street in Clarksville. (March 8, 2017) Caution tape surrounds a home damaged by a downed tree on Wagner Street in Gowen. (Linda McKee via ReportIt) Several power poles hover near the ground north of Conifer Ridge on Byron Center Avenue SW in Byron Center. (ReportIt) Utility crews respond to downed power poles on Byron Center Avenue north of Conifer Ridge in Byron Center. (Ron via ReportIt) A tree fell onto a playground at an at home daycare in West Michigan. Susan DiCesare said the children wanted to go outside but she said no because of the winds. "I think I was right! The little log house that the kids always play in is now flat!" said DiCesare on Facebook. (Ben DiCesare via Facebook) A tree fell onto a playground at an at home daycare in West Michigan. Susan DiCesare said the children wanted to go outside but she said no because of the winds. "I think I was right! The little log house that the kids always play in is now flat!" said DiCesare on Facebook. High waves crash into the Grand Haven pier. (Viewer photo submitted via Storm Team 8 weather app) A tree rests on wires outside a West Michigan home. (March 8, 2017) A tree rests atop a home in Cutlerville. (March 8, 2017) Crews work to remove a tree blocking eastbound I-96 near Cascade Road in Cascade Township. (March 8, 2017) A severed tree rests in the yard of a Rockford home as strong winds hit the area. (Kristine Carpenter via Facebook) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a carport that flew onto 68th Street and Byron Center Avenue in Byron Township. (ReportIt) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a pole leaning along 84th Street in Byron Center. (Janet Sanford via Facebook) A March 8, 2017 photo shows a downed tree that hit a corner of a house in Grand Rapids. (Kevin Dikker via ReportIt) A photo provided by Ionia Department of Public Safety shows a giant tree down on Bates Road about a quarter-mile north of Tuttle Road on March 8, 2017. Tree fell onto Wilson Avenue in Grandville. (Courtesy ReportIt/March 8, 2017) Two snapped pine trees block Lafayette SE at 3 Mile Road. (Nicole DeBlase via ReportIt) Waves crash into the pier at Holland State Park amid a High Wind Warning from the National Weather Service. (March 8, 2017) A snapped tree rests in a yard alongside a home on Morrell Street in Otsego. (Sarah VanDyk via Facebook) Crews work to dismantle a downed tree on Pine Island at Post Drive. (March 8, 2017) A downed tree rests on the lawn of Brookmeadow Apartments in Grandville. (Jeff Sytsma via Facebook) Surfers try to ride the Lake Michigan waves on March 7, 2017. (Holle Dawson via ReportIt) Traffic lights were out at Wealthy Street, Norwood Avenue and Lake Drive SE in Eastown on March 8, 2017 amid high winds. A fallen tree rests against a Plainfield Township home. (March 8, 2017) A fallen tree rests against a Plainfield Township home. (March 8, 2017) A snapped tree branch rests in the yard of a home in Lenwood Hills Neighborhood near Leffingwell and Winesap Drive NE. (ReportIt) A viewer photo submitted via the Storm Team 8 weather app shows a big pine tree uprooted by a wind gust. (March 8, 2017) Trash bins are overturned throughout West Michigan, including outside this home on Robinson Road SE near Lake Drive SE in Eastown.

