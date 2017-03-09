Grand River no contact advisory lifted in Ottawa Co.

Related Coverage Sewage spill sparks health advisory for Grand River in Ottawa Co.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County’s health department says a no body contact advisory for the Grand River has been lifted following an estimated sanitary sewage spill of nearly 2 million gallons.

The order was lifted Thursday, 10 days after a diver identified the leak in an underground pipe that carries from Spring Lake Township, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg to the wastewater treatment plant in Grand Haven.

Health officials issued the no body contact advisory on Feb. 27 as divers began the process of repairing the leak. The advisory was lifted after the system was fixed and tested, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

However, health officials caution natural water contains microrganisms that can cause illness no matter how clean they appear.

