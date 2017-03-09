Highlights: HS girls basketball regional finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school girls basketball teams battled it out Thursday for regional championships.

Above, we’ve got highlights of these games:

  • (Class A) East Kentwood beats Hudsonville 60-48.
  • (Class B) Marshall beat Otsego 47-25.

Other scores:

  • (Class A) Kalamazoo Central beat East Lansing 67-59.
  • (Class B) Williamston beat Portland 52-29.
  • (Class B) Grand Rapid Catholic Central beat Hamilton 35-26.
  • (Class C) Schoolcraft beat Bronson 39-32.
  • (Class C) Pewamo-Westphalia beat Springport 55-34.
  • (Class D) Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart beat Fruitport Calvary 52-25.
  • (Class D) St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran beat Battle Creek St. Philip 48-41.

MHSAA girls basketball