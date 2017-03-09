Highlights: HS girls basketball regional finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school girls basketball teams battled it out Thursday for regional championships.
Above, we’ve got highlights of these games:
- (Class A) East Kentwood beats Hudsonville 60-48.
- (Class B) Marshall beat Otsego 47-25.
Other scores:
- (Class A) Kalamazoo Central beat East Lansing 67-59.
- (Class B) Williamston beat Portland 52-29.
- (Class B) Grand Rapid Catholic Central beat Hamilton 35-26.
- (Class C) Schoolcraft beat Bronson 39-32.
- (Class C) Pewamo-Westphalia beat Springport 55-34.
- (Class D) Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart beat Fruitport Calvary 52-25.
- (Class D) St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran beat Battle Creek St. Philip 48-41.
