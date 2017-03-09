LaughFest kicks off Thursday with mannequin challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — LaughFest is inviting the community out to its kickoff event on Thursday in downtown Grand Rapids.

Organizers are asking people to wear their LaughFest gear or yellow clothing and help them create West Michigan’s biggest mannequin challenge at Rosa Parks Circle. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6 p.m. The first 100 participants will receive door prizes.

LaughFest Central, located at 101 Monroe Center, will be open during the event and food trucks will also be on site.

The 10-day festival runs through March 19 and features several comedy shows and activities including the popular FUNderwear Run on Sunday. Find the entire list of events online.

“We have something for everybody because we know we don’t all laugh at the same things but we all do laugh, and March is a great time to bring smiles to people’s faces,” said Wendy Wigger, President of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and LaughFest.

Entertainers for LaughFest 2017 include headlining acts Howie Mandel, Iliza, Sinbad, Joel McHale, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, and Pete Holmes. Katt Williams, in partnership with Smash Productions, will headline an encore performance on March 26.

Proceeds from LaughFest go toward Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, which provides support for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

————–

Online:

LaughFest

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

