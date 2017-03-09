Lawyer accused of raping incapacitated woman

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A southeast Michigan lawyer has been charged with two felonies for allegedly raping an incapacitated female in West Michigan.

Daniel Carlson, 33, of Farmington Hills was arrested Wednesday, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. He was formally charged Thursday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

The charges stem from allegations that Carlson sexually assaulted an incapacitated female in October 2016 and then didn’t comply with a search warrant, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities did not clarify the nature of that incapacitation.

Carlson’s bond was set at $175,000.

Anyone with information about this case or a similar incidents is asked to call the sheriff’s office Detective Division at 231.592.0150.

