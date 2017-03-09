Meijer bringing grocery home delivery to GR area

Related Coverage Meijer expanding Curbside Service to Cascade store

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — If you hate to hunt for groceries, you’re in luck: Meijer is expanding its home delivery service to customers in the greater Grand Rapids area.

The retailer said Thursday it is partnering with Shipt to bring the service to Grand Rapids stores, beginning March 29.

To tap into the service, customers must become a monthly or yearly member of Shipt and pay the membership fee, which is $99 a year. Orders must be placed through Shipt’s website or smartphone app, which is available to both Apple and Android devices.

Deliveries are free to Shipt subscribers whose orders are more than $35.

Meijer said more than 55,000 items will be eligible for home delivery, including groceries, fresh produce and baby, health and beauty products. On their Shipt order, customers can note a preferred delivery time and pay their bill.

According to the retailer, orders will take as little as an hour and be filled on a daily basis, with the exception of certain holidays.

Meijer said it successfully launched the service in the Detroit-area last year, with more than 65,000 deliveries made to Shipt shoppers since September 2016. The Walker-based company plans to expand home delivery to stores in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis next month and add more markets later this year, including others in Michigan.

Shipt Founder and CEO Bill Smith says the expansion will help create an estimated 10,000 jobs in six states this year.

—-

Online:

Meijer-Shipt coverage areas: http://www.shipt.com/Meijer

Becoming a Shipt member: https://www.shipt.com/be-a-shopper

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

