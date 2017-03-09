Milk tanker overturns in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck hauling a tanker full of milk rolled over in rural Ottawa County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 120th Avenue in Robinson Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The westbound semi was turning left onto 120th when it rolled into a ditch. Authorities are investigating to find out if speed was a factor.

The driver, 55-year-old William Tomsheck of Holland, was taken to a Grand Haven hospital in stable condition.



A second tanker was called in to remove the milk from the overturned rig so that crews could right it and take it away.

