More charges in case where officer was impaled by booby trap

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Criminal charges have been filed against the operator of a marijuana grow facility where a Wyoming officer was severely injured by a homemade booby trap.

Officer Dustin Cook remains off the job after his feet were impaled by screws, but the recent charges have nothing to do with his injury.

Stacy Marie Hahn faces a maximum of four years in prison for allegedly having 15 more marijuana plants than allowed by the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act.

On Feb. 12, police responded to an automated alarm at the facility in the 5300 block of Clay Avenue SW, near 54th Street.

While there, Officer Cook jumped a fence while investigating and landed on a plywood board covered with leaves and a plastic bag with screws coming out of it.

The screws went through his shoes and Cook suffered cuts, three puncture wounds and a split tendon.

Wyoming Lt. Mark Easterly said on Thursday that Cook is likely facing another week or two off off the job as he continues to recover.

The robbery suspects, 19-year-olds Tyquan Karim Hassel, of Kentwood, and Andre Sims, of Grand Rapids, were arrested at the scene and were bound over to Kent County Circuit Court charged with breaking and entering. Hassel also faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

Hahn, of Wyoming, was arraigned Monday on the charges of manufacture and delivery of marijuana and maintaining a drug house.

Police say she had 87 plants at the facility, the law allows a maximum of 72. A probable cause affidavit says she believed she had a legal number of plants.

She is free on $500 bond and is due back in Wyoming District Court on March 15.

Hahn could not be charged for the booby trap because they could find no applicable law against it, according to police.