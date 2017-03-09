MSP: 2 killed when tree falls on moving car

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were killed when strong winds blew a large tree onto the roof of their moving vehicle.

It happened around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday on M-115 in Freeman Township, near the border of Clare and Osceola counties.

Michigan State Police say both passengers, 20-year-old Maxwell Muessig of Midland and 23-year-old Margaretta Potter of Jamestown, Rhode Island, died at the scene.

So far, no other deaths have been reported in connection to Wednesday’s high winds, which also downed hundreds of power lines and poles across the state and damaged multiple homes and businesses.

Consumers Energy says it could take crews until Sunday to fully restore power to all of its customers affected by the winds.

