Outdoor wood stove explodes, nearly hits Ionia Co. home

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An outdoor wood stove exploded in Ionia County early Thursday morning nearly hitting a neighbor’s house.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety was called to the 1300 block of Dildine Road, northwest of Ionia, at 3 a.m. for a reported explosion.

The caller said his neighbor’s outdoor wood burning stove appeared to have exploded, leaving pieces of it in his yard.

Officers say when the pressurized outdoor wood burner/boiler exploded, it destroyed the small structure it was in. The steel burner flew about 150 feet into the neighbor’s yard before coming to a stop just a couple of feet away from the home.

Ionia DPS says no one was injured in the incident.

