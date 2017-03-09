Rezoning OK’d for planned Heritage Hills apts.

Related Coverage Apartment complex proposed for former GR Social Security office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD0 — The Grand Rapids City Commission this week approved a rezoning request to add more apartments in the Heritage Hill neighborhood.

On Tuesday evening, commissioners approved the developer Orion Construction’s request to build the 86-unit Heritage Place apartment complex at 50 College Ave. That’s the site of a former Social Security office.

The plan was already approved by the Planning Commission, but also needed the green light from the City Commission because it changed zoning.

The Historic Preservation Commission says two carriage houses next to the building should be preserved. They are expected to be used as a clubhouse and service building.

