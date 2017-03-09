Rollover crash kills Ionia man

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ionia man is dead after his SUV veered off a road and crashed into two trees and a large rock.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Olmstead Road south of Nickle Plate Road east of Ionia, on the border of Ionia and Lyons Townships.

According to deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the 31-year-old driver was traveling south on Olmstead Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 2010 Dodge Journey.

Deputies said the vehicle veered off the right side of the road, hitting a tree before crossing over to the left side of the road, where it hit another tree and a large rock. The SUV flipped, killing the driver.

Authorities are withholding the driver’s name until they notify his relatives.

