St. Patrick’s Day fun across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – St. Patrick’s Day around West Michigan is such a fun time! There’s tons of events and fun, no matter how you like to celebrate. Liam ‘the extra large’ Leprechaun visited eightWest to talk about fun events happening you won’t want to miss. Liam is the world’s largest, American born Leprechaun! If it’s Irish and its in Michigan, Liam’s fingerprints are probably on it somewhere.

Events coming up for March 11th:

The Annual Ancient Order of Hibernian’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Grand Rapids

Don’t miss the official After Party at Quinn and Tuite’s Irish Pub on Plainfield. Also huge hits after the parade are, The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Kalamazoo, put on by the Irish-American Club of Kalamazoo

Directly following the Kalamazoo Parade, there is an event at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe’ called “The Hooley for Healing” that raises money to assist cancer patients and their families. Music by “Blarney Castle” and Irish Dance by The Quinn School of Irish Dance!

Events coming up for March 17th and 18th:

Michigan Irish Music Festival’s St. Patrick’s Day Parties on the 17th and 18th

The Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade on the 18th

Irish on Ionia in Downtown Grand Rapids on the 18th

