Switch on at Kent County pyramid

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s official: What’s billed as the largest, most advanced data center campus in the eastern United States is now open in metro Grand Rapids.

Data storage giant Switch made it official Thursday morning, telling 24 Hour News 8 the long-anticipated data center is up and running in the iconic pyramid in Gaines Township.

Nevada-based Switch surprised many in late 2015 when it announced it would purchase the former Steelcase property at 60th Street and East Paris Avenue and move East Coast operations there. It took a series of tax incentives from the state and county to make that move a reality.

The company provides data storage for many well-known companies like eBay, Google and Amazon. The company, which was founded by Rob Roy, had planned to expand east to handle Midwest and eastern U.S. customers. Switch spent over a year building out the pyramid property in the first phase of that expansion.

“Rob Roy’s vision has turned one of the most iconic buildings in the country into the foundation of what we believe will be the most advanced technology ecosystem campus in the eastern U.S.,” Switch Executive Vice President for Strategy Adam Kramer said in a news release.

In the same release, local economic development leaders touted Switch as a game changer when it comes to attracting high-tech jobs to West Michigan.

“Switch’s investment, local employment, and community commitment have exceeded our expectations for what was possible when they first approached us about coming to West Michigan,” Birgit Klohs, the president and CEO of The Right Place, Inc., stated in the release. “From an economic development perspective, Switch has established a new industry in the state and our region, bringing new opportunities to existing businesses and attracting new interest from outside technology and related companies.”

The pyramid building is the first phase in Switch’s expansion in West Michigan, providing 225,000 square feet of renewable energy-powered data center space.

The company says over 700 workers helped remodel and outfit the pyramid operation. Nearly 99 percent of the workers are Michiganders. The company says it expects that hundreds more people will be employed as the campus is built out further.

Switch says it is ahead of schedule on expansion at the site. Planned construction there will add several more data center facilities.

“The campus is expected to be in continuous expansion for at least 10 years, making it a constant source of construction work and growing employment,” the release said.

