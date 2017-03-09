Trial slated for husband of murdered Kzoo County mom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband of a murdered Kalamazoo County mother is going to trial.

A judge Thursday ruled there is enough evidence to send the case against Kevin Stanfill to trial.

Stanfill is charged with open murder in the death of his 36-year-old wife, Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill.

Her body was recovered from a field in Cooper Township, north of Kalamazoo, in mid-January.

In testimony last month, Kevin Stanfill’s sister, Jerri Stripling said she lived with the couple, who had a violent relationship.

Stripling said the murder happened in the middle of a November night. She said the couple left the van she was riding in during an argument and she heard gunshots a short time later.

Stripling said her brother ran back to the van and told her “If you tell on me, I will kill you too.”

Stripling testified she contacted police and led them to the body in January after getting into a violent altercation with her brother.

She said testified that Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill actually purchased bullets for the gun as requested by her husband hours before her death.

During cross-examination, Stripling admitted she lied to police before telling them the version of events she now claims is true. Stripling said her conscience and persistent detectives ultimately pushed her to tell the truth about what happened.

Kelly Karl Stanfill left behind three children.

