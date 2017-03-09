Vice President & General Manager

Nexstar Media Group is recruiting an experienced leader and General Manager for a three-station group that includes WOOD TV, an NBC affiliate, WOTV, an ABC affiliate and WXSP, a MyNetwork affiliate in Grand Rapids, Michigan. WOOD TV is the dominate News leader in the market.

The Grand Rapids-Battle Creek-Kalamazoo DMA is ranked #41 and covers 14 counties. It is located on the west side of the state. Michigan is surrounded by water on three sides and West Michigan is considered the “third coast” as it runs along Lake Michigan. The Grand Rapids-Battle Creek-Kalamazoo DMA is an outdoor paradise and provides year-round sports including boating, fishing, skiing, golf and hunting. Grand Rapids is the home of ArtPrize, the largest international art festival in the world. It is also home to seven colleges and universities.

Ideal candidates will understand Brand and how to translate Brand to ratings and revenue. They should have demonstrated success in leading sales-driven organizations and developing revenue streams across multiple media platforms. Applicants should have strong leadership skills and experience overseeing and directing department heads as well as promoting teamwork within all areas of the station’s operations.

This job will require a person with creative vision that can execute big events, out- of-the- box revenue ideas and an understanding of how to be hyper-local and a community leader. If you can think big, develop revenue and maintain rating and revenue dominance, please apply HERE.

Offer contingent on pre-employment checks. EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 171 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit http://www.nexstar.tv.

