‘We Are Kalamazoo’ raises $15K for victims, families

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings raised more $15,000 during a game that honored the victims of and first responders who were called to help after two tragedies in the area last year.

The game at the Wings Event Center on March 5 served as a fundraiser benefiting the victims of the Feb. 20, 2016 Kalamazoo shooting rampage and June 7, 2016 cycling tragedy in Cooper Township.

The Kalamazoo Wings says every dollar that has been earned will be given to the victims and families of the shooting rampage and cycling tragedy.

24 Hour News 8 Daybreak anchors Casey Jones and Teresa Weakley were at the event, which WOOD TV8 sponsored. Teresa Weakley delivered an address about the strength of the community and the hard work of first responders in both incidents.

A total of six people were killed in the shooting rampage: father and son Rich and Tyler Smith, Judy Brown, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye and Mary Lou Nye. Tiana Carruthers and Abbie Kopf survived.

Five people were killed in the cycling tragedy: Debbie Bradley, Melissa Fevig-Hughes, Tony Nelson, Larry Paulik and Suzanne Sippel. Four other people were hurt.

—–

Online:

Kalamazoo Strong Organization

ForeverStrong Memorial Foundation

Abigail Kopf’s Recovery GoFundMe account | Facebook page

Tiana Carruthers GoFundMe account

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

