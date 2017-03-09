West MI ‘dark web’ drug dealer headed to prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A “dark web” drug dealer from Norton Shores was sentenced to federal prison Thursday, authorities say.

Michael Paiva, 30, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

He was nabbed after an international police operation took down a dark web marketplace called Silk Road 2.0.

After a lengthy investigation, police found that between 2013 and 2016, Paiva used bitcoin on the dark web to buy a significant amount of drugs including various amphetamines, LSD, liquid mushrooms and other psychedelic compounds. He was also distributing drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

