1 dead after vehicle hits UPS truck near BC

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old Battle Creek man was killed after he crashed into a UPS truck in Calhoun County Friday.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Bellevue Road near Pine Lake Road in Pennfield Township, north of Battle Creek.

The driver was heading northbound when he struck the rear of a UPS truck that was slowing to turn into a driveway to make a delivery, according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the UPS truck was not injured.

