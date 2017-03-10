2017 St. Patrick’s Day parades in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring isn’t here yet, but West Michigan will be greening up early, as several cities celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with free parades.

St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, March 17, but the revelry will take place over two weekends in the following cities:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Muskegon | More information

Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m.

Featuring Irish floats, bands, organizations, and businesses. Procession runs from Fourth Street to Jefferson Street along Clay Ave.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Kalamazoo | More information

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.

The 17th annual parade starts on the Burdick Street Mall at Michigan Avenue, heading south down Burdick Street, right onto Cedar Street and ending in front of the Knights of Columbus Hall.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Holland | More information

Saturday, March 18 at noon

Parade beings at Eighth Street Marketplace, located at 78 East 8th Street and travels east down Eighth Street until it reaches the Curragh Irish Pub and New Holland Brewing Company at College Avenue.

St. Patrick’s Day Pet Parade, Saugatuck | More information

Saturday, March 18, 2 p.m.

A pet and people parade with prizes for best dressed pets. Line up at 1:30 p.m. at the Culver Street parking lot next to Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

Lighted St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Coloma | More information

Saturday, March 15, 8 p.m.

A lighted parade that winds through the downtown streets, complete with Irish folk tales for the children and special Irish foods at restaurants.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, downtown Grand Rapids | More information

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.

The procession starts off at the corner of Lyon and Monroe and proceeds up Monroe Center, then left onto division and right onto Library Street, ending at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

