Amash cries after breaking perfect voting record

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Grand Rapids, missed his first vote Friday since he arrived in Congress in 2011.

Amash was reportedly speaking to reporters about his objections to the GOP’s health care bill when he missed the vote.

Politico reports Amash broke down in tears when he realized his 4,289-voting streak had ended.

After missing the vote, Amash tweeted “#MI03, I’m sorry.” He was referring to the district he represents, Michigan’s Third Congressional District, which consists of Barry, Ionia and Kent counties.

The new record holder in the House is now Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack, R-Bentonville. His record stands at 4,294 votes, according to Politico.

