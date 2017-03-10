Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Irish on Ionia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Every year, part of downtown Grand Rapids shuts down for Irish on Ionia. Celebrating it’s seventh year, Irish on Ionia is bigger and better than ever. This year, the fun will stretch from Oakes to Fulton and Weston to Commerce, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Shane from Barfly Ventures joined eightWest to talk about what’s on deck for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Feeling Irish? Shane mixed up some cocktails in studio to show what event goers will be able to enjoy. St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest celebrations in Downtown Grand Rapids, and you won’t want to miss the fun. General admission is $20.

VIP (Very Irish Person) Ticket – $60

Best value!

Fast pass VIP lanyard – Allows re-entry all day

Irish on Ionia t-shirt

22 oz Irish on Ionia beer mug/ 22 oz beers for the price of 12 oz all day

O’Malley drinking gloves

$1 from every VIP ticket sold will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids, benefiting Camp O’Malley

Buy tickets here!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

