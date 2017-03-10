Deadly GR shooting no longer considered accidental: 1 arrested

Related Coverage Source: Man fatally shot self while putting gun in waistband

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing a murder charge in a Grand Rapids shooting previously considered accidental.

Cavari Brown, 22, is facing an open murder charge in the death of his uncle, 35-year-old Gregory Lee Rogers, according Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

The shooting happened Nov. 27 in the 300 block of Straight Street NW.

A source previously told 24 Hour News 8 that Rogers apparently shot himself while shoving a pistol into the waistband of his pants.

Rogers was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police originally called the shooting a homicide, but less than an hour later called it a death investigation and possible suicide.

Brown remains in the Kent County jail awaiting arraignment.

Brown, who authorities suspect is a gang member, is also charged with being a habitual offender, with prior convictions for drugs and weapons.

