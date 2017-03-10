DeGraaf Interiors: Giving Beer City USA it’s unique look

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This is the last weekend of Beer Month GR, and there are some fun participants all over town. Beer Month GR is a huge celebration of the city’s amazing beer scene.

Dozens of businesses are taking part, but, in the video above, eightWest focuses some of the big breweries in downtown Grand Rapids. Besides being incredible places to hang out and drink amazing beer, each brewery’s unique atmosphere makes them one of a kind. Some of the breweries in town went all out in designing spaces that are pretty unforgettable, yet still comfortable, and turned to DeGraaf Interiors for their expertise.

If you haven’t stopped by one of these breweries yet, Beer Month GR runs until March 15th.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

