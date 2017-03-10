Photos: LaughFest’s mannequin challenge nets 300+ people

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — More than 300 people have struck a pose, all in the name of laughter.
They performed a mannequin challenge outdoors Thursday at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids to celebrate the start of Gilda’s LaughFest. It’s a 10-day festival of comedy to raise money for families dealing with cancer. It’s named for late comedian Gilda Radner.
LaughFest 2017 kicks off with mannequin challenge
LaughFest 2017 kicks off with mannequin challenge x
Latest Galleries
-
Steelcase and Microsoft’s ‘Creative Spaces’
-
Steelcase and Microsoft’s ‘Creative Spaces’
-
Wyoming police chase crash
-
Wyoming police chase crash
-
Gallery: The Latest: George H.W. Bush, Barbara take part in coin toss
-
Comfort Inn theft suspect
-
Gold Avenue SW shooting suspects
-
1967 Apollo capsule fire
-
140 Ottawa renderings
-
140 Ottawa renderings
The participants held their pose for nearly four minutes while a video crew recorded it.
LaughFest 2017 has free and ticketed events featuring more than 100 performers in Grand Rapids, Lowell and Holland.
—-
Online: