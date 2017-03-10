Photos: LaughFest’s mannequin challenge nets 300+ people

LaughFest
Several people strike a pose during the kickoff event for LaughFest. (March 9, 2017)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — More than 300 people have struck a pose, all in the name of laughter.

They performed a mannequin challenge outdoors Thursday at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids to celebrate the start of Gilda’s LaughFest. It’s a 10-day festival of comedy to raise money for families dealing with cancer. It’s named for late comedian Gilda Radner.

LaughFest 2017 kicks off with mannequin challenge

The participants held their pose for nearly four minutes while a video crew recorded it.

LaughFest 2017 has free and ticketed events featuring more than 100 performers in Grand Rapids, Lowell and Holland.

