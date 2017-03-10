Good Samaritan rescues woman being stabbed outside Meijer

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a good Samaritan stepped in to help a woman who was being stabbed by a man in a Meijer parking lot.

Officers were called to the Meijer in the 2400 block of Alpine Avenue NW in Walker around 8:15 p.m. Thursday for a possible carjacking and stabbing.

Police say a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was followed from the store to her vehicle by an unknown man. The man then forced the woman to the front passenger seat of the vehicle where he stabbed her multiple times before a good Samaritan came to her rescue.

The good Samaritan was hit in the face with an unknown object before the suspect ran away and was chased by a second good Samaritan towards Alpine Avenue, according to police.

A K-9 unit was brought in to track the suspect, but wasn’t able to locate him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Walker Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to the call police at 616.453.5441.

