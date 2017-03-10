GRPD: Elderly woman injured in drive-by shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a drive-by shooting after an elderly woman was struck inside her house.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Dickinson Street SW, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The elderly woman received non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police say there are no witnesses, no suspects and no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

