KCAS Pets of the Week: Petey and Cadbury





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a pet that will stand apart from the pack? Look no further than this week’s pets of the week.

First, meet Petey. He’s a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier who the Kent County Animal Shelter says is a goofy ball of energy.

Petey would fair best with an owner who is up for some obedience training and willing to give this pup all the love he deserves.

Next up is Cadbury. He’s a 3- to 4-year-old cat with a surprise: extra toes!

Cadbury is a very calm cat – not climbing the curtains like some kittens are known to do. Like all adult cats at the Kent County Animal Shelter, he’s just $5 to adopt.

Both Cadbury and Petey come neutered, microchipped and with all the necessary vaccinations.

To learn more about Petey, Cadbury or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

