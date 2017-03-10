Kzoo Co. deputies: 4 arrested after high-speed chase, crash

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies say a high-speed chase ended when the suspects rolled their vehicle and crashed in Allegan County.

Deputies say the four suspects were accused of shoplifting from the Meijer at 6660 West Main Street in Oshtemo Township. Authorities saw the suspect vehicle on D Avenue and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off on US-131.

Authorities chased the suspects, who they say were driving more than 100 mph. The vehicle took the exit ramp to M-89 in Plainwell and tried to get back on the freeway, but it rolled over multiple times on the on-ramp and ended up in a ditch.

Deputies took two women into custody at the scene of the crash. Two men fled on foot and hid under a bridge crossing the Kalamazoo River. They were eventually found by a Plainwell Public Safety officer and taken into custody without incident.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas says one of the male suspects was taken to the hospital for back pain, but has since been released.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

