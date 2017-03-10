Monster Jam brings all-female team to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether she’s sporting red or purple hair, Kayla Blood is blazing her way into a sport we’re used to seeing men dominate.

“Being a female in a male dominant sport, it’s nothing but inspiration for those little girls and just to show any woman what we’re capable of. So I love it, and I love being a part of it,” said Blood.

Her love of motor sports landed her behind the wheel of El Toro Loco and on a nationwide tour with Monster Jam for the last two years.

Along with her crew chief, Lauren, they’re an all-female team.

“We’re out here showing these little girls what you can do, and even the little boys. They look up to us and it gives some kind of respect for women,” said Blood.

The sport isn’t for lightweights.

“It’s grueling on the body. You have to be in shape. You need to be somewhat of an athlete to be able to handle this,” said Blood.

And those shows keep coming. Kayla and the Monster Jam team will be on the track at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Motor sports is a big family and once you’re involved in it, you just like the horsepower. You want the 1500 horsepower of these Monster Jam trucks, you want to feel that rush, that adrenaline,” said Blood.

