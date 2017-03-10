Montcalm County man claims $22.6 million jackpot

Related Coverage Greenville store sells winning $22.6M lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montcalm County man turned millionaire by one lucky Lotto 47 ticket has come forward with big plans for his winnings.

The man told lottery officials he wanted to remain anonymous when he claimed his prize Thursday.

He’s a lifetime lottery player who finally hit it big on Feb. 18 with a ticket he picked up at the Greenville E-Z Mart at 115 East Washington Street.

The man didn’t know he’d won until he stopped by the store the next day to check his tickets, as part of his Sunday routine.

“When I stopped on Feb. 19, everyone in the store was excited because they knew they’d sold the jackpot-winning ticket. The last ticket I scanned was the big winner. I started shaking as soon as I realized I won $22.6 million,” he told the Michigan Lottery.

The man said he went home and woke up his girlfriend to tell her the good news.

“At first, she was mad because I was waking her so early, but when I explained why, she went from mad to ecstatic,” he said.

The Montcalm County man took the lump sum of $14.3 million and immediately retired from his job. He also plans to use the winnings to buy a new home, a new used vehicle and pay for his wedding.

The man’s $22.6 million jackpot is the second largest ever won in that lottery game. A Macomb County player won $23.6 million playing Lotto 47 in March 2008.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

