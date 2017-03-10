Multiple crews respond to turkey farm fire in Ottawa Co.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a turkey farm in Ottawa County Thursday night.

The fire started around 11:45 p.m. at Walcott Elevator Turkey Farm on Pierce Street near 84th Avenue in Allendale Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said there was no fire hydrant on scene so firefighters had to go a mile down the road to find the nearest hydrant. Once they were able to get access to water, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, and the sheriff’s department said the building was empty at the time so no turkeys were killed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

