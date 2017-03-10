Photojournalist

24 Hour News 8 has a rare, full-time opportunity to join our team of talented photojournalists. Our photojournalists are responsible for shooting video, editing, conducting interviews, and producing content for TV and digital platforms. Photojournalists should be proficient in live ENG and DSNG technology. Photojournalists work closely with a reporter or on their own to deliver quality content to all platforms.

If you have an eye for good visuals, please apply HERE.

No phone calls please.

Offer of employment contingent upon completion of pre-employment checks.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

