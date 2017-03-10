Police: Man stabbed to death in GR; suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death early Friday morning.

Police were called to the area of Kensington Avenue SW and Sheffield Street SW around 1:51 a.m. When they arrived, they found the 60-year-old victim dead on scene.

Authorities do not know what lead up to the stabbing, but say a suspect, only identified as a male, is in custody.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and tune in to 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak from 4:30-7 a.m. for the latest information.

