Police searching for missing, endangered man from Niles

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man they say could be endangered.

Police say 84-year-old James Ralph Brown was last seen in the area of 2044 S 11th Street in Niles. Troopers say he has dementia and paranoid tendencies.

Brown is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid button-up shirt, light colored slacks and glasses.

Police say he may be driving a white GMC pickup truck with a short bed, Mississippi license plate TA8325.

Anyone with information on James Ralph Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Dowagiac police at 269.782.9743 or 269.445.1205.

