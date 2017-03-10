Sheriff: Deputy involved in Allegan County crash

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County sheriff says a deputy was involved in a crash that shut down both directions of M-40 for more than two hours Friday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash around 4:15 a.m. saying both directions of M-40 between M-89 and 122nd Avenue, north of Allegan, were closed due to a crash. The road didn’t reopen until 6:45 a.m.

NB & SB M-40 between M-89 and 122nd Ave

Roadway Closed

Due to a crash

Allegan County — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) March 10, 2017

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker told 24 Hour News 8 that the vehicle involved was one of their deputies.

Baker did not provide any additional details about what led up to the crash, only that they are still investigating. The deputy’s condition is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for further updates.

