Suspect in GR shooting, Kentwood standoff charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who police say shot a man three times in the chest has been charged.

Michael Cooley, 35, was arraigned in 61st District Court Friday on assault with intent to murder, weapon and habitual offender charges in connection to the March 8 shooting. He is being held without bond and will be back in court on March. 28.

Cooley was arrested on March 8 following a four-hour standoff in Kentwood. Earlier that day, he allegedly shot a man. It’s unknown where the shooting took place.

The victim suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and was listed in critical condition on March 8.

