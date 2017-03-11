Africa’s Child, Ken’s Fruit Market closer to reopening after arson

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Progress is being made at the site of an arson that shut two businesses down, and the both are now close to reopening.

The Sept. 8 fire at the Plainfield Avenue NE store forced store workers to toss out $225,000 worth of groceries and goods at Ken’s Fruit Market. Next door, Africa’s Child, had to throw out all of their inventory from smoke damage.

Investigators ruled the fire arson, but have never been able to find the person responsible.

Now, the nonprofit thrift store is closer to moving back into its space, but need some help. Starting March 13, they will be moving all of the donations they’ve collected across the street from their store front and restock their shelves.

Volunteers have already been inside setting up and they’re hoping even more will give their time to help them reopen. You can volunteer by visiting their Facebook page.

Ken’s Food Market is also making progress. They’re aiming to reopen no later than the first week of April.

The fruit market is hiring. If you’re interested in applying, you can visit the construction site and ask to speak with the manager, Brad.

