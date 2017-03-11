Deputies: Drunk driver with child, 2, in vehicle crashes into cruiser

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driver with a child inside his vehicle crashed into one of their patrol vehicles.

It happened around 10:55 p.m. Friday in the area of Red Arrow Highway and County Road 681 in Lawrence Township.

Authorities say Deputies Brian Matthews and Dan Rowse were patrolling the area when they saw a man operating a vehicle at a gas station that was getting ready to close. The man began to drive away from the business, and deputies pulled into the parking lot to ask what he was doing. When they entered the lot, the man stopped his vehicle, put it into reverse and began driving backwards, striking the deputies’ cruiser.

Deputies say the man’s blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit, which is considered “Super Drunk” by Michigan law. The suspect’s two-year-old son was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities say no one was injured in the crash. The suspect was taken to the Van Buren County Jail on drunk driving and child endangerment charges.

