Deputies: Man, 52, killed in Richland Twp. crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies say a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday night.

It happened at 11:09 p.m. in the 6900 block of N 30th Street in Richland Township.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found the 52-year-old man had been thrown from his vehicle and was not breathing. Authorities performed CPR, but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim, who was not wearing his seat belt, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the cash. Authorities do not know if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Deputies say the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

