GRPD involved in officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say the department was involved in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

Police say the situation began around 8:56 a.m. Officers were originally called to the area of First Street NW and Milwaukee Avenue NW. There is currently a large police presence in the area of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue.

Details are limited, but Grand Rapids Police Sergeant Terry Dixon says the suspect is alive and being treated. The officer was not injured.

An officer on-scene tells 24 Hour News 8 that police are there in connection to the stabbing and attempted carjacking at the Meijer on Alpine Avenue in Walker. That incident happened Thursday night.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 6 for the very latest.

