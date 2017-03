KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police chase has ended in a crash in Kentwood Saturday.

It happened near the intersection of Broadmoor Avenue SE and 52nd Street, according to Kent County authorities. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

There are reports of fatalities. Michigan State Police tell 24 Hour News 8 that police officers were not injured in the crash.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

