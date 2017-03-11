Police: 2, including pregnant female, injured in Grandville crash

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Grandville police say two people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a crash Friday evening.

It happened at 9:53 p.m. at the intersection of 44th Street and Ivanrest Avenue.

Police say a car that was driving northbound ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck that was eastbound on 44th Street.

One of the drivers, an 18-year-old Comstock Park man, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A 19-year-old pregnant woman was in the pickup and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

