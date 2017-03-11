Police: Man seriously injured in South Haven crash

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven police say a man was seriously injured when he crashed his vehicle early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:55 a.m. in the 11000 block of M-140.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 28-year-old South Haven man near the vehicle. Officers were able to help the victim until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital, and later then flown to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo with serious injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are both believed to be factors in the crash.

