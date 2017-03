GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for three suspects in connection to a shooting Saturday.

It happened near Richmond Street NW and Elizabeth Avenue NW, according to authorities.

A woman was shot in the stomach and is currently in critical condition.

Police are searching for three suspects who are in their 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

