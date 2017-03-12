Crews again looking for car in Kalamazoo River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews have returned to the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek, hoping to recover a vehicle believed to have gone into the water more than a week ago.

In a Sunday afternoon release, Battle Creek officials said a fisherman had spotted a vehicle’s bumper near Hamblin Avenue, not far from where the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek rivers meet. Officials said crews hurried to the scene in an effort to remove the car before it gets dark.

A crowd of several dozen gathered along the bank to watch crews at work.

Hamblin is shut down between Washington Avenue and Kendall Street.

A car, believed to be a Hyundai Sonata, is thought to have entered the river along Dickman Road east of Capital Avenue around 4:30 a.m. March 4. Crews have been looking for it ever since, but were hindered by dangerous river conditions. Authorities on Friday postponed the search until conditions improved.

On March 5, crews thought that they had located the car in an underwater hole near the rivers’ convergence using a dive magnet, but conditions were so bad that neither divers nor a dive camera could be put into the water to check. Without actually having eyes on the car, crews searched about five miles downriver without any more success.

Police believe a missing man from the Detroit area may have been behind the wheel of the car, based on a bumper found nearby that matched his girlfriend’s rented Hyundai.

The 31-year-old man was reported missing March 5 by his girlfriend. He was last heard from shortly before the vehicle is believed to have gone into the river. Police say a track of the man’s cellphone also placed him in the area where the car crashed into the river.

It’s still not clear what caused the vehicle to end up in the river, but police said marks from its undercarriage leading toward the river make them think it couldn’t stop. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed it floating backward through the channel.

